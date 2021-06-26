Indian Railways today restored the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express special train services with a Vistadome coach.The authorities decided to add a Vistadome coach so that the railway passengers travelling on the train can enjoy the views of the Western Ghats in Mumbai-Goa route.

"The air-conditioned coach has glass panels on the roof & have large windows. Seats can rotate up to180 degrees," said a top railway official. A commuter travelling in the coach said," Vistadome coach will offer unhindered views of valley, river, waterfalls, and much more on the Mumbai-Pune route," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Features of Vistadome Coach:

The Vistadome coach has large glass windows, glass roof, observation lounge and rotatable seats allowing passengers to experience breathtakingly beautiful locations and sites enroute the journey.

The Vistadom tourist coach is provided with larger viewing area including roof top glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having Wi-Fi based Passenger information system.

The glass windows of the BG Vistadome coaches manufactured in Integral Coach Factory / Chennai have laminated glass sheets that will not shatter.

At present, the Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train. "Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section," according to a statement.

Timings of Deccan Express:

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07 am daily with effect from 26 June and arrive Pune at 11.05 am same day.

01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 03.15 pm daily with effect from 26 June and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.05 pm same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (for 01007 only), Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar.

