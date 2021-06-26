Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express to operate with Vistadome coach from today

At present, the Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train. "Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section," according to a statement.

