Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed for 6 hours today. Check alternative routes here
The closure of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be effective between 11 am and 5 pm on 18th January 2024. The vehicles heading to Mumbai from Pune will face disruption due to the construction work.
The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited has informed that the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, popularly known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain closed on 18 January, Thursday for at least six hours. The authorities informed that the expressway will be closed at the Km 07.560, Chikhale Rail Over Bridge.