The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited has informed that the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, popularly known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain closed on 18 January, Thursday for at least six hours. The authorities informed that the expressway will be closed at the Km 07.560, Chikhale Rail Over Bridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to official statement, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain closed due to ongoing construction of the Panvel-Karjat double-track suburban rail corridor. It is likely that the vehicles heading to Mumbai from Pune will face disruption due to the construction work.

The closure of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be effective between 11 am and 5 pm on 18th January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited has also informed that during the closure period all vehicles, including light and heavy ones, are prohibited on the Mumbai channel of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The authorities have advised the commuters to plan their trips accordingly and take alternative routes to avoid inconveniences. The regular traffic movement on the expressway will resume after the completion of the work.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Alternative Routes The Mumbai channel of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway remaining closed for six hours might require you to plan alternative routes for your commute on 18 January. Listed below are some options {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The light vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway can exit the Mumbai lane at Km 55.000 and take the route via Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48

-Further, light vehicles and buses travelling from Pune to Mumbai can take the Khopali exit on Mumbai Lane 39.800, and continue on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48

-All vehicles travelling from Pune to Mumbai can also use the last lane at the Khalapur toll gate on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-These vehicles can take the diversion from Km 32.500 to the Khalapur exit and continue on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48 through the Khopali Shedung toll plaza as well.

-All the vehicles that will be travelling from Pune to Mumbai can take a detour from Mumbai lane 9.600 Panvel exit and use the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48 to reach Kalamboli via Karanjade

-The vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48 will be redirected towards Panel through the Shedung Phata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!