Mumbai-Pune Expressway jammed 12+ hours as gas tanker flips near Adoshi, netizens share ordeal

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was jammed for over 12 hours after a gas tanker reportedly overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Wednesday, February 3.

According to media reports, at around 6:15 PM, the CNG gas tanker, travelling at high speed, lost control on the slope near the tunnel and overturned on the road.

The authorities immediately halted the traffic movement on one of the busiest highways that connects Mumbai and Pune, as a safety measure. However, several commuters were left stranded on the highway for hours “with zero help or updates”.

Netizens flooded social media with photos and videos from the spot and slammed authorities over poor management, questioning toll collection despite the long hours of the jam.

A user, who shared a picture showing kilometres-long traffic on the hill, said, “Stranded on Mumbai–Pune Expressway due to a CNG truck accident. I’m a lady travelling with two kids—no water, no washroom access, no assistance, traffic not moving at all. Shocked by the careless and inhuman handling.”

“Where are the highway authorities & gatekeepers?” the user asked.

Over 1 hour stuck in massive traffic on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Tolls are collected efficiently

when will commuters get efficient roads?

We speak of a trillion dollar economy, but are we building trillion worthy infrastructure?

Accountability matters. Who is addressing this?… pic.twitter.com/2EAzvaSpXf

— Sweta Jain Patil (@Anuana10) February 4, 2026