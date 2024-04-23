Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Check revised speed limits, fresh guidelines for commuters for safe travel, and more.
The speed limit on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway has been updated for commuter safety, with stricter enforcement proposed through CCTV cameras. Light vehicles' speed limit decreases from 100 km/hour to 50 km/hour in the Bhor Ghat section due to the steep terrain.
The speed limit on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, also known as the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, has been updated to ensure commuter safety.
