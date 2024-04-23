Active Stocks
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Check revised speed limits, fresh guidelines for commuters for safe travel, and more.

The speed limit on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway has been updated for commuter safety, with stricter enforcement proposed through CCTV cameras. Light vehicles' speed limit decreases from 100 km/hour to 50 km/hour in the Bhor Ghat section due to the steep terrain.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Photograph: ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT. (File)

The speed limit on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, also known as the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, has been updated to ensure commuter safety.

As per the latest notification, the change applies to the Bhor Ghat section and across the entire route, with strict enforcement against violators through CCTV cameras installed at various locations on the cards.

The latest update regarding the speed limit noted that upon entering the ghat section, the stipulated speed limit for light vehicles should decrease drastically from 100 km/hour to 50 km/hour, due to the steep terrain.

This adjustment is in response to the shift from the flat expressway to the steep slopes of the ghat, which can be risky if drivers do not reduce their speed from 100 km/hour to 50 km/hour in time. The change aims to reduce accidents, reflecting the highway administration's effort to enhance safety by managing speed limits.

Here are the key guidelines for speed limits on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway:

Category M Vehicles (up to 8 passengers, including the driver): The speed limit is 100 km/hour for most of the route, but it drops to 60 km per hour in the ghat section.

Category M2 and M3 Vehicles (9 or more passengers, including the driver): These vehicles have a speed limit of 80 km/hour on the main expressway, but it has been reduced to 40 km/hour in the ghat area.

Goods-Carrying Vehicles: For trucks and other goods-carrying vehicles, the speed limit is 80 km/hour on the main expressway and 40 km/hour in the ghat section.

 

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Recommended For You

