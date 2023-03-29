Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll up by 18% from April 1, check new prices here1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has revised the toll price for vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The hike will be implemented from April 1, 2023.
In Maharashtra, the toll prices for vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be increased by 18% from April 1, 2023, said State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials on Tuesday. The expressway is known as the first access-controlled road in the country.
