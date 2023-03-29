In Maharashtra, the toll prices for vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be increased by 18% from April 1, 2023, said State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials on Tuesday. The expressway is known as the first access-controlled road in the country.

A senior official stated that though the toll increases by 6% annually, it is implemented cumulatively at 18% after every three years, as laid down in a government notification of August 9, 2004, according to the news agency PTI.

The new toll will be ₹320 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps instead of the current ₹270, and ₹495 for vehicles like mini-bus and tempos instead of the current ₹420, another official said.

The toll for two-axle trucks will increase to ₹685 from the current ₹585. For buses, it will increase to ₹940 from ₹797. Three-axle trucks will be charged ₹1,630 instead of ₹1,380 and multi-axle trucks and machinery vehicles will have to pay ₹2,165 instead of the current ₹1,835.

Officials further confirmed that the toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026, PTI reported.

About 95 km long, the six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway was fully operationalized in 2002. The toll is collected at five toll plazas, of which ones at Khalapur and Talegaon are the main ones. Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the Expressway every day.

(With PTI inputs)