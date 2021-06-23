Mumbai-Pune journey to get more scenic from 26 June with new Vistadome coach: See pics1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, today shared the pictures of new Vistadome coach
Now, passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune can enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through new Vistadome coach, introduced by the Indian Railways.
The Railways is all set to restore Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train from June 26. And, the train will have Vistadome coaches, through which passengers can enjoy mesmerizing view of Western Ghats.
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, today shared the pictures of new Vistadome coach. In a tweet, he said: "Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai via Vistadome: Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats with the first ever Vistadome coach on this route."
The minister further said that the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train having the Vistadome coach is all set to be restored on this route from 26th June 2021.
Vistadome coaches have been designed to provide panoramic view to the passengers while enhancing their travelling comfort on these routes. These coaches have large windows on the sides and glass panels on the roof to provide better viewing experience.
The Vistadom tourist coach is provided with larger viewing area including roof top glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement.
Vistadome coaches provide scenic view, through wider body side windows as well as through transparent sections in the roof, thus enabling the passengers to enjoy the natural beauty of the places through which they travel.
