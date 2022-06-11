Mumbai's active Covid-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark after 5 months. Read here

Mumbai's active Covid-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark after 5 months. Read here1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
- Mumbai on Saturday reported as many as 1,745 new Covid cases
Mumbai's active COVID tally on Saturday breached the 10,000 marks for the first time in 5 months. With 1,745 new cases being reported today, the active tally in the city reached 10,047, while the total number of cases reported so far is 1,074,944, the city civic body data showed.
In the same time span, 888 patients recovered from the infections taking the total number of recoveries to 1049326.
The city also saw 1 COVID death in the last 24 hours and with that, the total COVID-related fatalities stand at 19,571.
