At 91731, Mumbai's number of active Covid cases has surpassed the peak recorded during the second wave triggered by the Delta variant last April. The city had reported 91,108 active cases, highest in the second wave, as on 10 April, 2021, according to a chart shared by Ashwini Bhide, Additional Commissioner, BMC.

Bhide on Saturday shared a comparative chart showing Covid status of Mumbai as of 11 April 2021 when the city had the highest active cases in second wave (91108). And of 8 January 2022 when the city had same number of active cases, 91731. However, she added that "real difference is in bed occupancy including O2 & ICU beds. No panic but caution is needed".

The chart shows that the bed occupancy and number of serious cases in the second wave were higher than what is being recorded now. During the peak in the second wave, 19781 of 25162 beds were occupied, and the occupancy of oxygen beds were 8,439 of 9946.

However, these numbers are significantly lower in the current or third wave triggered by highly transmissible variant, Omicron. As of Saturday, the overall bed occupancy in Mumbai was 8308 of 33803, and oxygen beds 2835 of 10624.

Same goes with ICU beds. Currently, 758 ICU beds are occupied as against 2440 during the peak (till 11 April) of the second wave.

So far, multiple studies have found that Omicron is highly infectious but less severe compared to Delta, which had wreaked havoc in India last year in April-May. However, experts advise caution and Covid-appropriate behaviour as high number of cases can overwhelm the system.

Mumbai on Saturday reported over 20,000 cases in 24 hours, half of total cases reported in Maharashtra.

