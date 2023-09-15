Mumbai's popular eatery joint ‘Bademiya’ sealed over food license, unhygienic kitchen issues1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai's popular eatery joint 'Bademiya' sealed after FDA raid finds cockroaches, rats in the kitchen and no valid food license.
Mumbai's popular eatery joint ‘Bademiya’ was sealed on 15 September after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids found cockroaches and rats in the eatery's kitchen, media reports have stated.
