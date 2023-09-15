Mumbai's popular eatery joint ‘Bademiya’ was sealed on 15 September after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids found cockroaches and rats in the eatery's kitchen, media reports have stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 76-year-old restaurant is located in the Colaba area behind Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in South Mumbai. The hotel is famous for its non-vegetarian delicacy like kebabs, Baida Roti and more. As per India Today report, the raid by the FDA was carried out after several hygiene-related complaints.

Sources told India Today that during the raids, officials found cockroaches and rats in hotel's kitchen. Moreover, it was also found that the establishment also did not have a valid food licence. "During the check, officials found the establishment does not have a valid food licence, which is required as per The Food Safety and Standards Act," FDA release said as reported by PTI.

Moreover, the FDA has also collected 10 samples of prepared food and raw material used in the preparations and these have been sent for quality tests.

"Further action will be taken based on the finding in the laboratory examination. As the eatery was operational without a proper food licence and errors were found, the FDA has directed the establishment to shut operations till they get a valid food licence and rectify the errors," the FDA release informed.

"There is an ongoing raid and inspection (of FDA) across restaurants in Mumbai. Bademiya is one of the hotels that have been raided. This afternoon, the vigilance team and our local officer arrived here (Bademiya) and found that a cloud kitchen served meals for two of its adjoining branches. There was no license granted to the eatery and hygiene issues have also surfaced," FDA official told India Today on 14 September.

Speaking about the raid, Bademiya owner told India Today that the licence until Covid lockdown was renewed, further adding he said, ‘for the latter period, we have applied for our license.’ When asked about hygiene related issue, he said that hereafter they would be extra careful in serving food to their customers, as reported by the daily.