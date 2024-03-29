Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link toll prices set to increase by 18% from April 1. Check new rates
Vehicle owners on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link will face an 18% toll hike from April 1. The new rates will be in effect until March 31, 2027, with discounts for advance purchase of toll booklets.
