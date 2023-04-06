Mumbai's BEST bus rides to get low-priced from April 7, check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:08 AM IST
The announcement of a reduction in AC bus unlimited journey passes will provide relief to passengers as the mercury levels are now rising in Mumbai.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced the slashing of rates of the unlimited journey daily pass of its air-conditioned buses to ₹50 from ₹60, according to the news agency PTI.
