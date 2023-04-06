The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday announced the slashing of rates of the unlimited journey daily pass of its air-conditioned buses to ₹50 from ₹60, according to the news agency PTI.

In addition, the rate of the monthly pass has also been increased from ₹750 to ₹1,250. The new price will come into effect from April 7, 2023.

The announcement will provide relief to passengers as the mercury levels are now rising in the city.

"With an aim to make digital ticketing more attractive to the citizens of Mumbai, the new passes plans which offer 'simplicity" and "flexibility" to passengers have been announced and these will come into effect from Friday," the BEST said in an official statement.

Updates have been made in its Super Saver Plans, student passes, unlimited rides pass and senior citizens passes, it said.

"The new plans have been designed to offer simplicity and flexibility to passengers," the release stated, adding that now passengers can travel on both AC and non-AC buses with any plan, PTI reported.

BEST provides public bus service to neighboring Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar cities apart from Mumbai city and its suburbs. More than 30 lakh commuters travel on its fleet of around more than 3300 AC and Non-AC buses daily.

As per the BEST release, the undertaking has made Super Saver Plans in ₹6 fare slab plans ‘cheaper’, while all other fare slabs have been merged ‘for simplicity’.

The release said that under the Super Saver Plans, BEST offers one to four weeks' plans for regular commuters, who use the buses every day; daily plans for passengers, who need to travel just a couple of days; and fully flexible plans for occasional travel needs, as per PTI reported.

The price of an unlimited ride AC pass of one day and 30 days has been reduced ‘to encourage more passengers to avail its benefit’, the statement read.

A simple single 30-day student pass will be introduced for the students of private schools and colleges, offering 60 trips for just ₹200 as an ‘introductory offer’, while senior citizens will be entitled to a flat ₹50 discount on all Super Saver Plans of 28 days and longer.

The transport body said that the plans can be purchased both on the BEST Chalo mobile application and the BEST Chalo Card.

(With PTI inputs)