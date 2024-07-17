Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport passenger traffic up 7% year-on-year in Q1 FY2025

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages CSMIA, approximately 3.7 million passengers traveled internationally, while 9.7 million took domestic flights during this period.

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport passenger traffic increases by 7% during Q1 FY2024
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport passenger traffic increases by 7% during Q1 FY2024(REUTERS)

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded a notable increase in passenger traffic, welcoming over 13.4 million travellers in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2025. This marks a growth of over 7 per cent compared to the same period last year, as per ANI report.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages CSMIA, approximately 3.7 million passengers travelled internationally, while 9.7 million took domestic flights during this period, as per the report.

Also Read | Muharram 2024: Which roads will remain open and closed in Delhi today?

In Q1 FY2024-25, CSMIA recorded a total passenger traffic of 13.46 million, a rise of over 7% from the 12.49 million recorded in Q1 FY2023-24.

The quarter began robustly, with 4.3 million passengers in April. Passenger numbers increased in May to 4.7 million, reflecting a month-on-month growth of 7.9 per cent. June saw 4.39 million passengers, indicating sustained demand for air travel from Mumbai. Additionally, CSMIA handled 59,775 domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and 21,519 international ATMs, representing a 4 per cent increase compared to Q1 FY2023-24.

Also Read | Pune airport’s new terminal to be functional from today: All you need to know

May 2024  was the busiest month, with 4.7 million passengers. The highest single-day traffic was recorded on May 18, with 163,166 travellers passing through the airport.

MIAL highlighted that Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top domestic destinations from CSMIA, with over 6.9 million passengers. Internationally, Dubai, Singapore, and London remained the top choices, with Dubai leading as the preferred destination for over 0.61 million passengers.

Also Read | India prepares plan to double airports to 300 by 2047

The top five international destinations collectively saw over 1.5 million passengers, while the top three domestic destinations accounted for over 3.4 million passengers, according to MIAL.

Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that domestic airlines carried 793.48 lakh passengers from January to June 2024, up from 760.93 lakh in the same period the previous year. This represents an annual growth of 4.28 per cent.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport passenger traffic up 7% year-on-year in Q1 FY2025

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue