Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded a notable increase in passenger traffic, welcoming over 13.4 million travellers in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2025. This marks a growth of over 7 per cent compared to the same period last year, as per ANI report.

According to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages CSMIA, approximately 3.7 million passengers travelled internationally, while 9.7 million took domestic flights during this period, as per the report.

In Q1 FY2024-25, CSMIA recorded a total passenger traffic of 13.46 million, a rise of over 7% from the 12.49 million recorded in Q1 FY2023-24.

The quarter began robustly, with 4.3 million passengers in April. Passenger numbers increased in May to 4.7 million, reflecting a month-on-month growth of 7.9 per cent. June saw 4.39 million passengers, indicating sustained demand for air travel from Mumbai. Additionally, CSMIA handled 59,775 domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and 21,519 international ATMs, representing a 4 per cent increase compared to Q1 FY2023-24.

May 2024 was the busiest month, with 4.7 million passengers. The highest single-day traffic was recorded on May 18, with 163,166 travellers passing through the airport.MIAL highlighted that Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top domestic destinations from CSMIA, with over 6.9 million passengers. Internationally, Dubai, Singapore, and London remained the top choices, with Dubai leading as the preferred destination for over 0.61 million passengers.

The top five international destinations collectively saw over 1.5 million passengers, while the top three domestic destinations accounted for over 3.4 million passengers, according to MIAL.

Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that domestic airlines carried 793.48 lakh passengers from January to June 2024, up from 760.93 lakh in the same period the previous year. This represents an annual growth of 4.28 per cent.

(With Inputs from ANI)

