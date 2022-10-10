Mumbai's CSMIA switches to 100% green energy sources

Mumbai's CSMIA switches to 100% green energy sources1 min read . 10:11 PM IST
- The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was the first in India to launch hybrid technology which has been solely running on green energy since April.
The Adani group-AAI operated Mumbai airport on 10 October said it has switched to green energy sources, fulfilling 95 per cent of its requirement from hydro and wind, while the rest 5 per cent from solar power.
Between May to July, the facility witnessed a rise in natural energy procurement with 57 per cent green consumption in April to a whopping 98 per cent. In August, the Mumbai Airport finally attained 100 per cent utilisation of renewable sources of energy, it said in a statement.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was the first in India to launch hybrid technology which has been solely running on green energy since April.
It enabled an efficient and low carbon future for aviation, as part of efforts to reduce carbon footprint.
Earlier in April, the airport enhanced its capacity usage of green energy and deployed a 10Kwp hybrid solar mill consisting of 2 Kwp turbo mill and 8 Kwp solar PV modules with an estimated minimum solar and wind energy generation of 36 Kwh/day, according to the statement.
With this green transition to renewable energy, the Mumbai Airport has ensured a reduction of around 1.20 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent every year, thereby moving closer to the airport's target of becoming net zero by 2029.
The airport procures around 5 per cent of its electricity requirement through its onsite solar generation and the rest 95 per cent from other green sources such as hydro and wind energy, Mumbai Airport said.
The airport operator set up a 1.06MW rooftop solar power plant, which eventually scaled up to 4.66 MW, it said.
With PTI inputs.
