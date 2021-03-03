Indian Railways' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) railway station which falls under the Central Railway(CR) zone is the first railway station in Maharashtra to be awarded Gold certification as per Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) ratings.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the information.

Green Station: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra is awarded Gold Certification by Indian Green Building Council. Key features include:



📲 Smart-tech amenities for passengers



🔸 Divyangjan & senior citizen friendly



"Central Railway has implemented various green initiatives across its zone, with plantation creating green areas, installation of solar panels, customer friendly initiatives at many stations, LED bulbs and lights," CR said in a statement.

Some of the green building and passenger friendly features enabling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station to receive the IGBC Green Certification are:

• Station is designed to be commuter friendly for differently abled and senior citizens.

• Electric charging points for some of parking spaces to encourage electric 2 & 4 wheelers in parking lot

• More than 15% of the station site area is covered with trees and small parks. Landscape area, lawns etc maintained with organic manure.

• Solar Panels: CSMT station has installed on site 245 kWp solar panels

• 100% lamps have been replaced with LED fixtures at station

• 17 occupancy sensors installed in various offices and waiting rooms

• Energy efficient BLDC and HVLS fans are provided and installed at various locations.

• Comprehensive Mechanized Cleaning Contract focusing on platforms, concourse, circulating areas, parking places, tracks, roof tops, shutters, waiting halls etc. The chemicals used by the contractors are bio-degradable and eco-friendly (Green Pro)

• Smart passenger amenities like Wifi, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Tourism information & Booking Centre, Food Court, Pharmacy & Medical Facility, etc.

• Measures for Plastic Ban. The station has signage installed stating “Avoid Usage of Plastic Bags", and digital display boards to create awareness on adverse environmental impacts of plastic bags.

The rating system give impetus to the national priorities like energy efficiency, water conservation, handling of waste measures and motivate adoption of green standards for buildings and its environment.

Sanjeev Mittal,General Manager, Central Railway, on receiving the certification appreciated the staff and officials for their consistent effort in implementing green initiatives and motivated them to pursue such measures across the Central Railway one. He also thanked IGBC team for recognizing their effort by conferring CSMT with Gold certification.

