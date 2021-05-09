Mumbai reported 2, 403 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the city's case tally to 6,76,475, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. On Saturday, the financial capital of India reported 2,678 new coronavirus cases.

Before this, the financial capital of the country had reported 2,877 cases on March 18, after which the cases had climbed.

It was the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital saw a daily addition of less than 3,000 cases, he pointed out.

As many as 3,375 coronavirus patients were discharged during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 6,13,418. With 68 deaths, the fatality count rose to 13,817, the civic body said. The recovery rate of the city stands at 91 per cent.

The day also saw 3,375 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 6,13,418, which is 91 per cent of the overall tally, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 47,416, he said.

With 32,590 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 57,10,370.

The case doubling rate currently stands at 153 days in Mumbai, as per BMC data.

