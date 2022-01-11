Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC. The city reported 14,980 recoveries, that left active case count at 1,00,523.

Today's Covid number is lower from Monday when the financial capital had recorded 13,648 cases in preceding 24 hours. The city had logged 19,474 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Sunday.

Till yesterday, there were 30 containment zones in the city and MCGM had sealed 168 buildings in the city.

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 11,647 fresh cases & 2 deaths today; Active cases at 1,00,523 pic.twitter.com/tKe8cvHzsu — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

In the last couple of days, the number of fresh infections have come down in the city and as well as the state.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 33,470 new cases, which was lower than over 40,000 daily count recorded few days ago.

The state has reported 6,953,514 cases of so far.

Till yesterday, 12,46,729 people were in home quarantine and 2,505 people were in institutional quarantine.

The state yesterday confirmed 31 cases of Omicron infection taking the total number of cases of the new variant in the state to 1,247.

