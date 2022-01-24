Mumbai reported 1, 857 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, nearly 700 less than what was recorded the previous day. The city also reported 503 recoveries and 11 deaths in the same time.

With this, the number of active cases in Mumbai has gone up to 21,142.

The city, also known as India's financial capital, had registered 2,550 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. This was the fourth day in a row that daily Covid cases dropped in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday informed that as many as 248 out of the 280 samples sent for genome sequencing in Mumbai have been detected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

According to PTI, this was the eighth batch of samples, comprising 280 from civic limits and 93 from outside, that had been sent to check for the presence of Omicron. An official said that 21 samples had the Delta derivative and 11 samples were found with other variants of Covid.

Of the 280 samples from BMC limits, 96 or 34% were of patients in the 21-40 age group, 79 or 28% were in the 41-60 age group, 69 in the 61-80 age segment, 22 in the 0-20 segment and 14 or 5% in the 81-plus bracket.

"Of these, 13 samples were of patients in the 0-18 age bracket, including two who were less than five years old. Four were in the 6-12 age group, and seven in the 13-18 age bracket. A total of 174 out of 280 patients were fully vaccinated, seven had taken the first dose and 99 were unvaccinated," an official said.

Of the seven who had taken only one dose, six had to be hospitalized, including two in the Intensive Care Unit, while 89 of 174 patients who were fully vaccinated had to be admitted in hospital. "A total of 76 of 99 unvaccinated patients had to be hospitalized, 12 required oxygen and five were in the ICU," he said.

With agency inputs

