Mumbai's daily Covid count go up, over 1,100 cases in 24 hours
Mumbai on Wednesday recorded slight jump in its daily Covid cases with 1,128 infections and ten fatalities in 24 hours. The city had reported 803 new cases and seven fatalities on Tuesday. 

The city recorded more than 1,000 cases after a gap of two days. 

With today's infections, the caseload in the city rose to 10,48,521 while death toll reached 16,640, according to a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

Mumbai's positivity rate has also jumped to 2.44% from 1.55% a day before. The also also reported 1,838 recoveries in the same period.  

The case doubling period improved to 570 days, while the growth rate of Covid cases for the period between January 26 to February 1 was 0.12%. 

Presently, Mumbai has 8,158 active Covid patients. 

The city on January 7 had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases. 

 

 

 

