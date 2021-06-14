Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero cases of coronavirus for the first time on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of infection in the slum-dominated area has reached 6,861.

Dharavi has been seeing a daily count of one to three coronavirus cases since 31 May.

Dharavi, which is considered Asia's largest slum, became a hotspot, after it reported 99 cases on 8 April.

The infections in the area gradually declined, and it had reported only one case twice in the last one week.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Mumbai rose by 700 on Sunday to touch 7,16,579, while 19 deaths pushed the toll to 15,183, an official said.

The BMC said a statement that 704 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 6,83,382, leaving the metropolis with 15,773 active cases.

A total of 30,137 tests were done in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of tests in Mumbai to 66,20,408. The recovery rate stands at 95%, while the case doubling rate is 653 days, the BMC data revealed.

Black fungus cases in Maha soar to 7,395

Maharashtra's cumulative count of black fungus or mucormycosis cases reached 7,395 on Sunday, as per the state health department.

Of these, 644 people infected to black fungus have died, while 2,212 have recovered from the disease.

The maximum number of black fungus cases were reported in Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Solapur districts.

Recently, the state government has put a cap on the rates for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, at private hospitals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.