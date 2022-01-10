Mumbai's slum area Dharavi today reported 97 fresh COVID cases and with this, the total active cases in the area touched 943, the city civic body said.

A high surge in COVID cases, led by the Omicron variant, is being witnessed in the area and across the entire city. On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, as many as 19,474 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India's financial capital, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572, said the BMC in a statement.

