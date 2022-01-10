Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai's Dharavi reports 97 new COVID infections in 24 hours, active cases at 943

Mumbai's Dharavi reports 97 new COVID infections in 24 hours, active cases at 943

Dharavi residents stand in a queue to get inoculated against Covid-19. (File photo)
1 min read . 07:30 PM IST Livemint

  • On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai's slum area Dharavi today reported 97 fresh COVID cases and with this, the total active cases in the area touched 943, the city civic body said. 

Mumbai's slum area Dharavi today reported 97 fresh COVID cases and with this, the total active cases in the area touched 943, the city civic body said. 

A high surge in COVID cases, led by the Omicron variant, is being witnessed in the area and across the entire city. On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A high surge in COVID cases, led by the Omicron variant, is being witnessed in the area and across the entire city. On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, as many as 19,474 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India's financial capital, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572, said the BMC in a statement.

Meanwhile on Sunday, as many as 19,474 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India's financial capital, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572, said the BMC in a statement.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!