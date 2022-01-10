Mumbai's Dharavi reports 97 new COVID infections in 24 hours, active cases at 9431 min read . 07:30 PM IST
- On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai's slum area Dharavi today reported 97 fresh COVID cases and with this, the total active cases in the area touched 943, the city civic body said.
Mumbai's slum area Dharavi today reported 97 fresh COVID cases and with this, the total active cases in the area touched 943, the city civic body said.
A high surge in COVID cases, led by the Omicron variant, is being witnessed in the area and across the entire city. On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
A high surge in COVID cases, led by the Omicron variant, is being witnessed in the area and across the entire city. On Friday, Dharavi recorded 150 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest since the pandemic began, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Meanwhile on Sunday, as many as 19,474 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India's financial capital, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572, said the BMC in a statement.
Meanwhile on Sunday, as many as 19,474 new Covid-19 cases were reported across India's financial capital, taking the city's tally of infections to 9,14,572, said the BMC in a statement.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!