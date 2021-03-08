Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai's Dharavi reports highest daily cases since October

Mumbai's Dharavi reports highest daily cases since October

A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi.
1 min read . 08:00 PM IST PTI

  • A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the area's caseload has gone up to 4,166.

MUMBAI : Mumbai's largest slum cluster Dharavi on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure since October and a steep rise from the mostly single digit cases it was logging over the past few days.

Mumbai's largest slum cluster Dharavi on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure since October and a steep rise from the mostly single digit cases it was logging over the past few days.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the area's caseload has gone up to 4,166.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Serum Institute seeks govt's intervention over import of COVID vaccine raw material from US

2 min read . 07:54 PM IST

India's domestic air traffic falls 37% in February: Icra

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST

Future retail growth will be led by online-offline synergy

2 min read . 07:50 PM IST

COVID-19: Dharavi reports highest daily cases since October

1 min read . 07:41 PM IST

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the area's caseload has gone up to 4,166.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Serum Institute seeks govt's intervention over import of COVID vaccine raw material from US

2 min read . 07:54 PM IST

India's domestic air traffic falls 37% in February: Icra

1 min read . 07:52 PM IST

Future retail growth will be led by online-offline synergy

2 min read . 07:50 PM IST

COVID-19: Dharavi reports highest daily cases since October

1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Dharavi had reported 16 new cases on February 26 this year.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1 last year, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai.

On December 25, the area had reported zero positive cases for the first time since the outbreak.

A BMC ward officer said the reason for the rise in cases was because the civic body had begun to aggressively test all suspected cases once again.

"We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread. Our teams are specifically identifying crowded areas including religious places and ensuring adequate tests are done," he said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum and has a population of over 6.5 lakh. It also home to various small-scale enterprises of leather, pottery, and textiles.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.