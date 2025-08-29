Mumbai's Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel highway closed due to Maratha quota protest

In view of Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange’s protest at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway will be closed for all vehicular movement except emergency services on Friday, reported PTI.

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Thursday evening, said an official.

Earlier, activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday to press for reservation for the Maratha community.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, reached Mumbai on Friday morning.

Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, P D’Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Nauroji Road and Hajarimal Somani Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles, said the official.

The order will be in force from 6 am on Friday till further orders, he added.

Can't hold protest without prior permission: On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange cannot hold a protest without prior permission from authorities, while citing the law and order situation in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said that while democracy and dissent go hand in hand, demonstrations should be held only at designated places.

The bench said the government can take a call on whether to offer an alternative place at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to the respondent (Jarange) to hold a peaceful protest so that the tempo of life in Mumbai is not disturbed.

The court said peaceful protests can be undertaken after permission is sought under the new rules for public gatherings and agitations. The court noted that police would be busy maintaining law and order in the city during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

