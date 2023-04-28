In Mumbai, the Pali Villar East Indian Residents' Association opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s plan to widen the Dr. Ambedkar Road near Pali Naka in Bandra. They said that the decision would only result in increasing numbers of hawkers and encroachers on the road.

Speaking to The Times Of India, Neil Pereira from the association said that the plan will also affect road-facing Gaothan properties and the widened space will be taken over by hawkers as the same happened in the past.

“In the past, we have seen how even after the road is widened, the original carriageway remains the same, and instead hawkers take over the space," Pereira told TOI.

A few years ago, the BMC widened 33rd road on Linking Road, Khar in Mumbai, which was taken over by the hawkers. The Pali Hill Residents' Association (PHRA) also complained of misuse of widened space by encroachers.

"While there is no doubt that the area is congested and the road needs to be widened, the BMC should first remove all the hawkers from the Pali market and shift them to the market building," Madhu Poplai, a PHRA member told the publication.

The report stated that the BMC's plan to widen Dr. Ambedkar Road will affect more than a dozen of properties in Mumbai.