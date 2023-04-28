Mumbai's famous Janata Bar's future uncertain as BMC plans to widen Pali Market1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:46 AM IST
A few years ago, the BMC widened 33rd road on Linking Road, Khar in Mumbai, which was taken over by the hawkers.
In Mumbai, the Pali Villar East Indian Residents' Association opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s plan to widen the Dr. Ambedkar Road near Pali Naka in Bandra. They said that the decision would only result in increasing numbers of hawkers and encroachers on the road.
