Mumbai's first underground metro to chug along from July 24: Check Aqua Line's route, stations and other details

  • Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line will cover a distance of 33.5 kilometres and run from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade.

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Mumbai Metro's Aqua line will have 27 stops.
Mumbai Metro’s Aqua line will have 27 stops. (Photo: X)

Mumbai’s much-awaited first underground metro - Aqua Line- will start operations on July 24.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) general secretary Vinod Tawde said: “Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled. Mumbai's first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city.”

The Aqua Line will cover a distance of 33.5 kilometres and run from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, passing through Colaba, Bandra, and SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone). It will have 27 stops.

The new underground metro is likely to transform urban transit, ease travel across Mumbai's streets and reduce traffic congestion.

The Aqua Line will have stations at Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPs and Aarey Depot.

In June, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) successfully completed the trials of rolling stock for the underground metro line.

The Metro Line 3 project is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Mumbai Metro 3

Last month, the Maharashtra government had decided to complete the Mumbai Metro 3 project by the end of December this year.

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3 will run between Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone and Bandra Kurla Complex. The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2024. Earlier, it was scheduled to be finished by September 2024.

According to the government, the project has achieved the completion of 98 per cent and its revised cost is 37,275.50 crore.

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 07:52 PM IST
