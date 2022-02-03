As many as 827 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The city also saw seven deaths due to the infections in the same duration.

This marks a dip of 301 cases as compared to a day ago, taking the daily tally below 1,000 again.

On Wednesday, the financial capital had reported 1,128 cases and 10 fatalities after recording 803 infections and seven fatalities on Tuesday.

The cumulative Covid-19 tally in Mumbai has reached 10,49,348, while the death toll increased to 16,647. The daily positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests), stands at 2.29%.

In the last 24 hours, 36,082 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, nearly 10,000 fewer than the previous day, taking their cumulative count to 1,54,23,088.

With 1,366 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,22,292, it said. The city's coronavirus recovery rate is 97%. The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 623 days, while the growth rate between 27 January and 2 February was 0.11%.

Mumbai now has 7,601 active Covid-19 cases. As per the bulletin, 719 out of the 827 new patients, or around 87%, were asymptomatic.

Further, only 105 patients were hospitalised and 26 put on oxygen support, it said. Also, only 1,768 of the total 37,279 Covid-19 hospital beds are occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

At present, only three buildings are sealed in the city, which does not have any containment zone in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements).

On 7 January, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the coronavirus third wave, which according to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, started from 21 December 2021.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on 4 April during the second wave of the pandemic.

With inputs from agencies.

