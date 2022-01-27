Mumbai's iconic double-decker goes electric, BEST procuring 900 AC buses

Mumbai's iconic double-decker goes electric, BEST procuring 900 AC buses1 min read . 06:04 PM IST
- BEST is procuring 900 fully electric and emission-free buses
The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is procuring 900 AC electric double-decker buses for Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray informed on Thursday.
Aditya said that he and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray have been personally keen on reviving Mumbai’s iconic double-decker buses.
“While doing so, the BEST is procuring 900 of them, fully electric and emission-free," he said.
“As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses, as this increases our capacity," he added.
Along with Mumbai, Aditya said, he has requested municipal commissioners of other cities who are procuring electric buses to also add double-decker electric buses into their fleets on busy routes.
