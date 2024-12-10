Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande revealed brake failure was the reason for the accident that took place after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West Monday night, claiming four people's lives and injuring 25 others.

Lande said that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

ANI reported that the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus was on its way to Andheri when it was involved in an accident in Kurla West.

“A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals,” Lande told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall.

“In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles. 25 people got injured and 4 people have died. Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody...inquiry is underway...” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Ganesh Gawde told reporters.

Further investigation is on, said the police.