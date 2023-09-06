NSE’s world-beating derivatives to cash ratio shows retail rise2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:17 PM IST
NSE has the world’s highest derivatives to cash turnover ratio, dwarfing those of contenders in Germany, South Korea, Israel and the USA
Mumbai: India’s largest stock exchange National Stock Exchange (NSE) has the world’s highest derivatives to cash turnover ratio, dwarfing those of contenders in Germany, South Korea, Israel and the USA and underscoring the rising retail presence in this segment, aided by the growth of digital brokers.