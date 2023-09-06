NSE’s world-beating derivatives to cash ratio shows retail rise

NSE has the world’s highest derivatives to cash turnover ratio, dwarfing those of contenders in Germany, South Korea, Israel and the USA

Mumbai: India’s largest stock exchange National Stock Exchange (NSE) has the world’s highest derivatives to cash turnover ratio, dwarfing those of contenders in Germany, South Korea, Israel and the USA and underscoring the rising retail presence in this segment, aided by the growth of digital brokers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE’s derivatives to cash market volume has grown at breakneck speed in the past one year through July 2023—to 421.6 times this July from 237 times in July last year—notes Ansuman Deb, analyst at ICICI Securities.

This is way ahead of India’s contenders in that metric, Germany’s Deutsche Boerse , whose derivatives to cash market ratio stood at just 35.7 times, up from 27.3 times over the same period, Korea Exchange’s 12 times, which fell from 22.9 times last July, Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s 16.6 times from 13.8 times, and the US’ MIAX Exchange Group’s 8.7 times from 11.7 times last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The widening ratio has been “...accomplished by a structural trend of increasing penetration in tier 2/3 cities with rising digital brokers along with increasing financialization and expanding retail penetration," said Deb in his report, ‘Diving deeper into Indian derivatives’. “However, key additional trends include rise in BSE derivatives, miniaturisation of contracts (weekly contracts), change in expiry contracts to accommodate one major index option every day of the week and rise in zero-day contract (a global phenomenon)."

According to NSE data, 3.4 million retail investors traded on its derivatives segment in June 2023, higher than the monthly average of 2.8 million in FY23.

Another factor is growing BSE derivatives volumes from mid-May and zero-day options. Zero day means each day of week is an expiry of an options contract. A few months ago, weekly options index expiry ran from Tuesday through Friday. After BSE chose Friday for its Sensex derivatives expiry in mid-May and NSE shifted its Bank Nifty expiry from Thursday to Wednesday effective this week, revising the expiry of Nifty Midcap Select to Monday in the bargain, each day sees an options index expiry. The weekly and zero day contracts have fuelled the participation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some experts said the ratio calculated using notional turnover of options is misleading as the premium turnover, price a buyer pays for the option, is the right way given that options account for 98% of derivatives turnover.

Also, ICICI Securities’ Deb says derivatives turnover has been growing while cash turnover was declining. Equity derivatives constitute 88% of FY23 NSE transaction revenues while index option contributes 73% of the same.

The pronounced revenue share increase for index options from 21% in FY18 to 73% in FY23 has happened while cash revenue share went down from 26% in FY18 to 9% in FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE’s income from transaction charges rose 46% to ₹10,173 crore in FY23 from ₹6,965.10 crore in the preceding fiscal year.