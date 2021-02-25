Mumbai's Oval Maidan will be closed from tomorrow due to surge in Covid-19

Mumbai: In the wake of the resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Mumbai civic body has decided to shut the iconic Oval Maidan from Friday, officials said.

No sports or other activities will be allowed at the recreational ground in south Mumbai till further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

"We have decided to shut the ground till further order as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus," news agency PTI quoted assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC's A-ward, Chanda Jadhav.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

Oval Maidan, which is located in the Churchgate area, witnesses crowds of sports enthusiasts during weekends. A number of walkers and joggers also visit the ground every day.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 21,21,119 with the addition of new cases. The number of active cases stands at 59,358.

Following a spike in daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from the second week of February, the civic body has intensified its drive against citizens moving out without masks and large social gatherings.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via