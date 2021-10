Though the R-value of Mumbai climbed over 1 last month-end, the situation is better than Kolkata and Bengaluru. In Kolkata, the R-value has been over 1 since August and was 1.06 between September 29 and October 4. The same is close to 1 since last month and was 1.05 between September 28 and October 1. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Chennai and Pune, the R-value is below 1.