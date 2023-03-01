Mumbai's revenue from property registration crosses ₹1,000 cr-mark in Feb
- Mumbai's revenue collections from property registrations scaled up at ₹1,102 crore in February this year--79% jump against last year
India's financial capital Mumbai has witnessed a new record in revenue collection from property registration in the last five years. Mumbai's revenue collections from property registrations scaled up at ₹1,102 crore in February this year--79% jump against last year. In February 2022, the revenue collection from property stood at ₹615 crore.
