Mumbai's revenue from property registration crosses 1,000 cr-mark in Feb

“Interestingly, even while revenue collections went up significantly in the period in Mumbai, the total number of property registrations saw a drop of 8% in the year – from 10,379 total registrations in February 2022 to nearly 9,511 registrations in February 2023. This clearly indicates that the sale of big-ticket price homes (i.e. luxury homes) saw significant movement," Anuj Puri, Chairman- of ANAROCK Group said.