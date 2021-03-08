OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

Five domestic airlines will resume operations from Mumbai's Terminal-1 airport from Wednesday, the airport authorities informed.

They will be operating 102 flights to 27 destinations, it further said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
File Photo: Haryana home minister Anil Vij

68 people died protesting farm laws at state borders with Delhi: Anil Vij

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
The cellar master checks the quality of an aged Armagnac at the Chateau Laubade, in Sorbets, near Eauze, in the department of the Gers, south western France, on February 9, 2021. - The American surtax of 25% on Armagnac is difficult to accept for the exporters of this French liquor. Since January 12, 2021, the United States, under Donald Trump's administration, has imposed this new tax which, for example, makes the price of a bottle of Armagnac jump from 100 to 125 dollars, a tax that already affects wines since October 2019, but not Champagne. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP)

Maharashtra: Liquor likely to become expensive after tax hike

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

Arctic ocean was much warmer than average during February

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST

The operations from Mumbai's Terminal 1 airport, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended even after domestic air services in the country restarted on May 25.

Currently, both domestic and international airlines operate from the city's Terminal 2 airport.

The resumption of services from T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement on Monday.

After closing operations in March last year due to the pandemic, CSMIA's T1 will resume operations after almost a year with a total of 51 flights at departure and 51 at arrivals, it said in a statement.

The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet, the private airport operator said.

Furthermore, select flights of IndiGo with subset series 6E 5500 – 6E 5900, will operate to and from T1, while the rest will continue to operate from Terminal 2, it added.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The airport will have 38 check-in counters operational across the five domestic carriers to avoid crowding, it said.

As many as eight Common Use Self Service kiosks have been placed on the curbside of the terminal to enable passengers to complete their check-in process without direct interaction with airport personnel. Passengers can use the kiosks to print their boarding pass and generate their baggage tag before proceeding for security check.

T1 will also host registration desks and six testing booths where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport for a minimal cost of Rs 850, the release also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout