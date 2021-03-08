Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations

Mumbai's T1 airport opens Wednesday, 5 domestic airlines to resume operations
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet
  • Furthermore, select flights of IndiGo with subset series 6E 5500 – 6E 5900, will operate to and from T1

Five domestic airlines will resume operations from Mumbai's Terminal-1 airport from Wednesday, the airport authorities informed.

Five domestic airlines will resume operations from Mumbai's Terminal-1 airport from Wednesday, the airport authorities informed.

They will be operating 102 flights to 27 destinations, it further said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST

68 people died protesting farm laws at state borders with Delhi: Anil Vij

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Maharashtra: Liquor likely to become expensive after tax hike

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST

They will be operating 102 flights to 27 destinations, it further said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Something fishy: Uddhav Thackeray on NIA taking over probe of explosives being found near Mukesh Ambani's residence

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

2 min read . 06:05 PM IST

68 people died protesting farm laws at state borders with Delhi: Anil Vij

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

Maharashtra: Liquor likely to become expensive after tax hike

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The operations from Mumbai's Terminal 1 airport, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended even after domestic air services in the country restarted on May 25.

Currently, both domestic and international airlines operate from the city's Terminal 2 airport.

The resumption of services from T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement on Monday.

After closing operations in March last year due to the pandemic, CSMIA's T1 will resume operations after almost a year with a total of 51 flights at departure and 51 at arrivals, it said in a statement.

The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet, the private airport operator said.

Furthermore, select flights of IndiGo with subset series 6E 5500 – 6E 5900, will operate to and from T1, while the rest will continue to operate from Terminal 2, it added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The airport will have 38 check-in counters operational across the five domestic carriers to avoid crowding, it said.

As many as eight Common Use Self Service kiosks have been placed on the curbside of the terminal to enable passengers to complete their check-in process without direct interaction with airport personnel. Passengers can use the kiosks to print their boarding pass and generate their baggage tag before proceeding for security check.

T1 will also host registration desks and six testing booths where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport for a minimal cost of Rs 850, the release also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.