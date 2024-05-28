Mumbai's undersea tunnel reports seepage months after opening, Eknath Shinde assures 'poses no threat’
The seepage which became visible on Sunday morning have triggered safety concerns ahead of monsoon season. Water was seen dripping from the tunnel’s roofs and walls at several places where paint had fallen due to humidity
India's much famed first undersea tunnel in Maharashtra, linking Girgaon to Breach Candy's Priyadarshini Park, is showing evidence of seepage in less than three months of opening. The twin tunnels that run 17 to 20 meters below the sea level was opened to traffic on March 11 this year.