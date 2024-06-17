Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital receives bomb threat; area barricaded

Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital receives bomb threat; area barricaded

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai received bomb threat, following which the police have barricaded the area.

Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has received a bomb threat on Monday, following which the police have barricaded the area.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

