Indian Railways last month introduced the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express last month and within a month of its launch, both the Vande Bharat trains have carried 1,00,259 passengers in a period of 32 days. The immense popularity of these trains have registered a revenue of Rs.8.60 crore since their introduction on 11 February.

The 22225 Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.07 crore from passenger count of 26,028 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi.The 22226 Solapur - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.23 crore from passenger count of 27,520 passengers from Solapur, Kurduwadi and Pune.

The 22223 Mumbai- Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.05 crore from passenger count of 23,296 passengers from CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Nashik Road. The 22224 Sainagar Shirdi – Mumbai Vande Bharat Express registered revenue of Rs.2.25 crore from passenger count of 23,415 passengers from Sainagar Shirdi and Nashik Road.

The Vande Bharat train has superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. It also has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with UV lamp for germ free supply of air. The intelligent air- conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy.

The Vande Bharat Trains were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 February from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The Mumbai-Solapur - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country.

The tremendous success of these trains has given fillip to providing modern, comfortable and hi-speed transport to its esteemed passengers by Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that the Vande Bharat trains will connect economic centers such as Mumbai and Pune to centers of faith, thereby benefiting those traveling for college, office, business, pilgrimage and agricultural purposes. He said that traveling to sacred places like Shirdi, Nasik, Trimbakeshwar, and Panchvati will be made easier with the new Vande Bharat trains which will give a boost to tourism as well as pilgrimage. “The pilgrimages of Pandharpur, Solapur, Akkalkot and Tuljapur will also be made more accessible with the Solapur Vande Bharat Express", he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Vande Bharat train is a grand picture of modern India. “It is a reflection of India's speed and scale." Commenting on the speed of the launch of Vande Bharat Trains, the Prime Minister informed that so far, 10 Vande Bharat trains have started operating connecting 108 districts of 17 states of the country.