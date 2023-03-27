Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat: Over one lakh passengers travel in a month2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:03 AM IST
The Vande Bharat train has superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat
Indian Railways last month introduced the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express last month and within a month of its launch, both the Vande Bharat trains have carried 1,00,259 passengers in a period of 32 days. The immense popularity of these trains have registered a revenue of Rs.8.60 crore since their introduction on 11 February.
