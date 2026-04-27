Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails while entering Pune railway station

Vande Bharat Express travelling from Mumbai to Solapur in Maharashtra derailed on Monday, April 27, just as it was entering the Pune railway station, officials said. No casualty or injuries have so far been reported in the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailment in Pune.
According to the reports, only a coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed at Pune railway station.
The derailment accident occurred at around 7.30 pm when the premium AC train (No. 22225) was passing over a crossing near a platform, they said. The train started from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and was going to Solapur in south-west Maharashtra.
Central Railway Chief PRO Dr Swapnil Nila said one trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing.
"One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing. The crossing is being replaced on priority. No passenger was injured in the incident," the officials said.
Railway authorities said the crossing is slated for an upgrade as part of an ongoing yard remodelling work at Pune station.
Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.
Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.
“Shifting of passengers to another rake is planned. The diamond crossing is being replaced on a priority, and similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are also being replaced,” the chief PRO was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from agencies)
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