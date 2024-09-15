‘Mumbai-style traffic jam’: Anand Mahindra draws parallel but finds it less stressful in Venice

Anand Mahindra—who is known for his activeness on social media—recently visited Venice. The business tycoon finds Venice congestion less stressful compared to aamchi Mumbai

Published15 Sep 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra—who is known for his activeness on social media, inspirational videos, and complimenting talents—recently visited Venice in northeastern Italy and the capital of the Veneto region. Venice, also known also as the “City of Canals,” and “The Floating City,” is arguably one of the most picturesque cities in the world. The Mahindra Group chairman was surprised to find himself in a situation very familiar to him – the aamchi Mumbai-style traffic jam in one of the most popular tourist destinations across the globe.

However, the business tycoon finds the Venice congestion not as stressful as it used to be in Mumbai's chaos

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra compared the traffic jams of both cities.

“Traveled all the way to Venice only to run into a Mumbai-style traffic jam! (Ok, I admit this traffic pile-up is less stressful),” the caption of Mahindra’s post read.

Mahindra also shared a video of gondolas and boats jostling for space on a narrow canal. The post has amassed 54.7K views, 1K likes and 70 comments since posted.

It is important to note that Venice, a city of canals, is famous for its waterways, Renaissance architecture, and stunning scenery. The city is built on 126 islands separated by expanses of open water and canals; portions of the city are linked by 472 bridges.

Netizen reaction

Like the other social media posts of the Mahindra Group chairman, this one too soon became viral. Social media users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

“In monsoons, you can visit Delhi instead of Venice. You will get a similar experience at a fraction of the cost,” a user named Manoj Arora (@manoj_216) commented.

“That’s a humorous way to put it! It’s funny how certain experiences, like traffic jams, can be so universally familiar, even in a city as picturesque as Venice. And it’s good to know that this one is a bit more relaxing!,” added another user named Nijam Afridi (@Nijamafridi).

“The Venetian version of ‘signal pe rukna’ — just with a better view and at least no one’s honking there.”

“Looks like Mumbai traffic decided to follow you all the way to Venice! At least this one comes with better views and a bit more charm,” commented another user.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 11:35 PM IST
