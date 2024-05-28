Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai-Surat line affected as goods train derail at Palghar station

Mumbai-Surat line affected as goods train derail at Palghar station

Livemint

A section of the Mumbai-Surat line was affected due to the derailment of wagons of a goods train at Palghar yard around 5 pm.

Train derail: Mumbai-Surat line was affected.

A section of the Mumbai-Surat line was affected due to the derailment of wagons of a goods train at Palghar yard around 5 pm. “The restoration work is in progress," the Western Railway said. There are no reports of casualties yet.

(This is a developing story)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.