Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted due to Badlapur protest against sexual assault of nursery kids. List here

Due to protests against the sexual abuse of two nursery kids in Badlapur schools, ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. The Mumbai division of Central Railways announced that local trains between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are running normally.

Updated20 Aug 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Mumbai: At least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.
Mumbai: At least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.

Badlapur News: Due to the ongoing protests against the sexual abuse of two nursery kids in Badlapur schools, at least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.

Also Read | Massive protests in Badlapur against sexual assault, stones thrown at cops

The Mumbai division of the Central Railways announced that local trains between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are being run normally. They further informed that trains services on Badlapur to Karjat Services are suspended.

Also Read | Mumbai local train update: Local trains in Badlapur affected on THIS route

LIST OF TRAINS DIVERTED IN MUMBAI

The diversion of trains due to public agitation at Badlapur Railway station via Karjat - Panvel - Thane include Surat to Mumbai Vande Bharat express.

Traine NoDateTraine Name
2216019.08.2024MAS - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS
22731 19.08.2024 HYB - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS
2222620.08.2024SUR - CSMT Vande Bharat 
1101419.08.2024CBE - LTT EXPRESS
11019 20.08.2024CSMT - BHUBANESWAR Konark EXPRESS
22732 20.08.2024CSMT - HYDERABAD EXPRESS
2249719.08.2024SHRI GANGANAGAR - TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. EXPRESS
19667 19.08.2024UDAIPUR CITY - MYSORE JN EXPRESS
1216419.08.2024DR. MGR CTL CHENNAI - CSMT
2215920.08.2024CSMT - MAS EXPRESS
1226320.08.2024Pune - NZM DURANTO EXPRESS

Badlapur sexual assault

Angry protesters resorted to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Badlapur station. They were demonstrating against the sexual assault of two nursery kids at their schools. Maharashtra Chief minister has directed Maharashtra Police to invoke the attempt to rape charge against the accused arrested.

Also Read | Massive protest over sexual abuse of Thane school girls: What we know so far

Two girl students of a kindergarten at the school in Badlapur were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant. The children had informed their parents, following which the latter filed an FIR. The accused was arrested last week.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The case will be fast-tracked and a special public prosecutor will be appointed, CM Shinde has informed.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 03:14 PM IST
