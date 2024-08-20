Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted due to Badlapur protest against sexual assault of nursery kids. List here

Badlapur News: Due to the ongoing protests against the sexual abuse of two nursery kids in Badlapur schools, at least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.

Also Read | Massive protests in Badlapur against sexual assault, stones thrown at cops

The Mumbai division of the Central Railways announced that local trains between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are being run normally. They further informed that trains services on Badlapur to Karjat Services are suspended.

Also Read | Mumbai local train update: Local trains in Badlapur affected on THIS route

LIST OF TRAINS DIVERTED IN MUMBAI The diversion of trains due to public agitation at Badlapur Railway station via Karjat - Panvel - Thane include Surat to Mumbai Vande Bharat express.

Traine No Date Traine Name 22160 19.08.2024 MAS - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS 22731 19.08.2024 HYB - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS 22226 20.08.2024 SUR - CSMT Vande Bharat 11014 19.08.2024 CBE - LTT EXPRESS 11019 20.08.2024 CSMT - BHUBANESWAR Konark EXPRESS 22732 20.08.2024 CSMT - HYDERABAD EXPRESS 22497 19.08.2024 SHRI GANGANAGAR - TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. EXPRESS 19667 19.08.2024 UDAIPUR CITY - MYSORE JN EXPRESS 12164 19.08.2024 DR. MGR CTL CHENNAI - CSMT 22159 20.08.2024 CSMT - MAS EXPRESS 12263 20.08.2024 Pune - NZM DURANTO EXPRESS

Badlapur sexual assault Angry protesters resorted to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Badlapur station. They were demonstrating against the sexual assault of two nursery kids at their schools. Maharashtra Chief minister has directed Maharashtra Police to invoke the attempt to rape charge against the accused arrested.

Also Read | Massive protest over sexual abuse of Thane school girls: What we know so far

Two girl students of a kindergarten at the school in Badlapur were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant. The children had informed their parents, following which the latter filed an FIR. The accused was arrested last week.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.