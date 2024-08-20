Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted due to Badlapur protest against sexual assault of nursery kids. List here

Badlapur News: Due to the ongoing protests against the sexual abuse of two nursery kids in Badlapur schools, at least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.
The Mumbai division of the Central Railways announced that local trains between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are being run normally. They further informed that trains services on Badlapur to Karjat Services are suspended.
The diversion of trains due to public agitation at Badlapur Railway station via Karjat - Panvel - Thane include Surat to Mumbai Vande Bharat express.
|Traine No
|Date
|Traine Name
|22160
|19.08.2024
|MAS - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS
|22731
|19.08.2024
|HYB - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS
|22226
|20.08.2024
|SUR - CSMT Vande Bharat
|11014
|19.08.2024
|CBE - LTT EXPRESS
|11019
|20.08.2024
|CSMT - BHUBANESWAR Konark EXPRESS
|22732
|20.08.2024
|CSMT - HYDERABAD EXPRESS
|22497
|19.08.2024
|SHRI GANGANAGAR - TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. EXPRESS
|19667
|19.08.2024
|UDAIPUR CITY - MYSORE JN EXPRESS
|12164
|19.08.2024
|DR. MGR CTL CHENNAI - CSMT
|22159
|20.08.2024
|CSMT - MAS EXPRESS
|12263
|20.08.2024
|Pune - NZM DURANTO EXPRESS
Angry protesters resorted to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Badlapur station. They were demonstrating against the sexual assault of two nursery kids at their schools. Maharashtra Chief minister has directed Maharashtra Police to invoke the attempt to rape charge against the accused arrested.
Two girl students of a kindergarten at the school in Badlapur were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant. The children had informed their parents, following which the latter filed an FIR. The accused was arrested last week.
Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.
The case will be fast-tracked and a special public prosecutor will be appointed, CM Shinde has informed.
