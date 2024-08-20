Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted due to Badlapur protest against sexual assault of nursery kids. List here

Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, 11 trains diverted due to Badlapur protest against sexual assault of nursery kids. List here

Livemint

Due to protests against the sexual abuse of two nursery kids in Badlapur schools, ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. The Mumbai division of Central Railways announced that local trains between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are running normally.

Mumbai: At least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.

Badlapur News: Due to the ongoing protests against the sexual abuse of two nursery kids in Badlapur schools, at least ten mail express trains have been diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane station. This includes 22160 MAS (Chennai)-CSMT Mumbai Express, 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Mumbai Express, among others.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Mumbai division of the Central Railways announced that local trains between CSMT Mumbai and Ambarnath are being run normally. They further informed that trains services on Badlapur to Karjat Services are suspended.

LIST OF TRAINS DIVERTED IN MUMBAI

The diversion of trains due to public agitation at Badlapur Railway station via Karjat - Panvel - Thane include Surat to Mumbai Vande Bharat express.

Traine NoDateTraine Name
2216019.08.2024MAS - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS
22731 19.08.2024 HYB - CSMT MUMBAI EXPRESS
2222620.08.2024SUR - CSMT Vande Bharat 
1101419.08.2024CBE - LTT EXPRESS
11019 20.08.2024CSMT - BHUBANESWAR Konark EXPRESS
22732 20.08.2024CSMT - HYDERABAD EXPRESS
2249719.08.2024SHRI GANGANAGAR - TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. EXPRESS
19667 19.08.2024UDAIPUR CITY - MYSORE JN EXPRESS
1216419.08.2024DR. MGR CTL CHENNAI - CSMT
2215920.08.2024CSMT - MAS EXPRESS
1226320.08.2024Pune - NZM DURANTO EXPRESS

Badlapur sexual assault

Angry protesters resorted to ‘rail roko’ agitation in Badlapur station. They were demonstrating against the sexual assault of two nursery kids at their schools. Maharashtra Chief minister has directed Maharashtra Police to invoke the attempt to rape charge against the accused arrested.

Two girl students of a kindergarten at the school in Badlapur were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant. The children had informed their parents, following which the latter filed an FIR. The accused was arrested last week.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The case will be fast-tracked and a special public prosecutor will be appointed, CM Shinde has informed.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.