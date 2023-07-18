comScore
Mumbai's traffic control room on Tuesday received a message, threatening that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi government are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for anothet 26/11 terrorist attack. Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 509 (2) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown.

(This a breaking story. Please refresh page to read latest updates)

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST
