Mumbai's traffic control room on Tuesday received a message, threatening that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi government are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for anothet 26/11 terrorist attack. Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 509 (2) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown.
(This a breaking story. Please refresh page to read latest updates)
